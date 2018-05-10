× Man walking in street struck by car on Indy’s near north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A vehicle struck a man on the near north side Thursday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, a man believed to be in his 60s was walking in the street when a car hit him near 37th and Illinois streets.

Police said the driver stopped and was cooperating with the investigation. It was unclear why the man was in the middle of the street.

Police don’t believe the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The victim was alert and awake while his health was being assessed, police said.

Northbound Illinois was blocked between 36th and 38th streets for the investigation.