President Trump, VP Pence rally in Elkhart after Mike Braun’s primary win

Above: Live video. Air Force is expected to land around 6:25 p.m. and the event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

ELKHART, Ind. – President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are in Indiana Thursday for a rally in Elkhart.

Trump plans to take the stage two days after Republicans nominated former state lawmaker Mike Braun to challenge vulnerable Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly. Trump’s political advisers view the event as a way to project party unity following a bruising primary. Vice President Mike Pence, the state’s former governor, is expected to join Trump.

The Indiana rally comes as the president has told advisers he is eager to ramp up his campaign travel on behalf of Republicans.

The president, who helped raise $132 million for the Republican National Committee in 2016, won 10 states where Democratic senators are on the ballot this year. He’s expected to campaign heavily to help Republicans maintain Senate and House majorities and elect GOP governors.

Trump’s political advisers chose to hold the rally in the heart of Donnelly’s political base. Before his 2012 election, the senator represented a House district that included Elkhart.

The city, home to manufacturing jobs and the recreational vehicle industry, was also paid a visit by President Barack Obama in 2009 when the region was suffering from unemployment rates surpassing 19 percent. Obama returned to Elkhart in 2016 to point to economic progress, but Trump carried the county and much of the region overwhelmingly that year.

The rally comes on the heels of defeats this week for Republican incumbents: Two Indiana congressmen making a bid for a U.S. Senate seat lost to Braun, a North Carolina congressman lost to a pastor and a third incumbent lost in a contested Senate primary in West Virginia.

Ahead of the rally, Donnelly’s campaign said the senator had voted with Trump 62 percent of the time “because he works for Hoosiers, not any politician or political party.”

The Indiana rally will be Trump’s fourth political-style event in the past two weeks. Trump skipped the White House Correspondents’ Dinner late last month to rally supporters in Macomb County, Michigan.

After the event, the vice president will fly to Indianapolis for undisclosed meetings not open to the press or public.

