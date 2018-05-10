× RECIPE: Cold Pasta Salad with Smoked Salmon, Feta, Cucumbers, Arugula and Salmon Roe

Cold Pasta Salad with Smoked Salmon, Feta, Cucumbers, Arugula and Salmon Roe

Ingredients

1 large cucumber, peeled, seeded and diced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup minced shallots

1 teaspoon minced garlic

2 tablespoons dry white wine

1 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons heavy cream

1 tablespoon Champagne vinegar

1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill leaves

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

8 ounces orchiette, farfalle (bowtie) or radiatore pasta

1/4 cup chopped chives

8 ounces chopped smoked salmon

2 ounces salmon roe

Dill sprigs, garnish

Directions

In a colander, place the cucumber slices and lightly sprinkle with salt. Let drain for 30 minutes, then pat dry with paper towels.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the shallots and garlic, and cook, stirring, until soft and fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the wine, bring to a boil, and cook until nearly evaporated. Remove from the heat and let cool.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the sour cream, heavy cream, vinegar, lemon zest, dill, salt, and pepper. Add the shallot mixture and whisk to combine.

In a large pot of salted water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain and rinse with cold running water. Drain well. Toss with the sauce and cucumbers. Adjust the seasoning, to taste. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours.

Before serving or packing for a picnic, toss with the chives and salmon. Gently fold in the salmon roe immediately before serving. Garnish with dill sprigs and serve.

Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants