RECIPE: Pecan Cake

Pecan Cake

Ingredients

2 C. unsalted butter, softened

2-1/2 C. sugar

6 large eggs, at room temperature

3 C. flour, sifted

1-1/2 C. buttermilk

2 C. chopped pecans

1 tbsp. vanilla extract

Directions

Preheat oven to 325 F. In a mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar until fluffy. Add eggs one at a time. Gradually add flour alternating with the buttermilk; mix until smooth. Fold in the pecans and vanilla. Pour batter into 10 inch nonstick tube pan. Bake for 90 minutes. Let it cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Makes 10-12 servings.

Recipe courtesy Cretia Cakes