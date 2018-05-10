RECIPE: Tom Daly Iced Tea
Ingredients
- 2 large tea bags for iced tea
- 1/2 cup boiling water
- 8 fresh mint sprigs
- 4 cups lemonade made from frozen concentrate
- 1/2 cup vodka
- Ice cubes
- 8 lemon slices
Directions
Place tea bags in medium bowl. Add 1/2 cup boiling water. Let steep 4 minutes. Discard tea bags. Place mint sprigs in large pitcher; mash with muddler or handle of wooden spoon until slightly bruised. Pour in tea, lemonade, and vodka.
Fill 8 highball glasses with ice. Divide sweet tea among glasses. Garnish with lemon slices.
Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants