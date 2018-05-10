RECIPE: Tom Daly Iced Tea

Tom Daly Iced Tea

Ingredients

  • 2 large tea bags for iced tea
  • 1/2 cup boiling water
  • 8 fresh mint sprigs
  • 4 cups lemonade made from frozen concentrate
  • 1/2 cup vodka
  • Ice cubes
  • 8 lemon slices

Directions

Place tea bags in medium bowl. Add 1/2 cup boiling water. Let steep 4 minutes. Discard tea bags. Place mint sprigs in large pitcher; mash with muddler or handle of wooden spoon until slightly bruised. Pour in tea, lemonade, and vodka.

Fill 8 highball glasses with ice. Divide sweet tea among glasses. Garnish with lemon slices.

Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants