Richmond man accused of having sex with girl beginning when she was 5

RICHMOND, Ind. – Police have arrested a Richmond man after a young girl came forward and said he molested her beginning when she was 5-years-old.

Laureano Santiago, 37, was arrested Monday after the girl came forward at Jacy House. According to court documents, the girl told her mother she had been hiding a “big secret.”

Documents show sexual intercourse first began between Santiago and the victim in the summer of 2011, when she was 5-years-old. Another count against Santiago alleges he fondled the girl again in May 2014, when she was 8.

The third count alleges he had sexual intercourse with the girl again, during May 2017 when the victim was 10.

Santiago has been officially charged with three felony counts of child molestation.