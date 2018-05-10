× Security guard seriously injured in shooting on city’s near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A security guard is in serious but stable condition after being shot on the city’s near northeast side, according to IMPD.

Police say it happened during an apparent robbery at 2120 Enterprise Park Drive, which is where a Restaurant Depot is located.

Officers were called to the scene at about 7:13 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.