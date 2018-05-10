IMPD Merit Board decides not to terminate officers in fatal shooting of Aaron Bailey

Security guard seriously injured in shooting on city’s near northeast side

Posted 8:12 PM, May 10, 2018, by , Updated at 08:19PM, May 10, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A security guard is in serious but stable condition after being shot on the city’s near northeast side, according to IMPD.

Police say it happened during an apparent robbery at 2120 Enterprise Park Drive, which is where a Restaurant Depot is located.

Officers were called to the scene at about 7:13 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.