Autograph sessions, qualifying, races mark Friday at IMS for IndyCar Grand Prix weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Track activity resumes at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Friday ahead of the IndyCar Grand Prix this weekend.

Public gates open at 7:30 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. Fans will be able to watch Verizon IndyCar Series practice, which is scheduled to start at 9:15 a.m. An autograph session with IndyCar drivers begins at 11 a.m. in the Fan Village. A second IndyCar practice is scheduled for 12:30 p.m., with qualifying for the Grand Prix scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.

Drivers from the USF2000, Pro Mazda and Indy Lights series will also hit the track for qualifying in the morning. They’ll participate in races in the afternoon.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

7 a.m.-6 p.m.: Ticket Office Open

7 a.m.-6 p.m.: Credential Office Open

7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public Gates Open

7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: IMS Midway Open

8:05-8:25 a.m.: USF2000 Qualifying Session 1

8:40-9 a.m.: Pro Mazda Qualifying Session 1

9:15-10 a.m.: Verizon IndyCar Series Practice 1

10-10:30 a.m.: USF2000 Driver Autograph Session (Fan Village)

10:20-10:50 a.m.: Indy Lights Practice

11-11:45 a.m.: INDYCAR Driver Autograph Session (Fan Village)

11:10-11:30 a.m.: USF2000 Qualifying Session 2

11:50 a.m.-12:10 p.m.: Pro Mazda Qualifying Session 2

12-12:25 p.m.: Indy Lights Driver Autograph Session (Fan Village)

12:30-1:15 p.m.: Verizon IndyCar Series Practice 2

1-1:25 p.m.: Pro Mazda Driver Autograph Session (Fan Village)

1:30-2:30 p.m.: Indy Lights Race 1

2:45-3:20 p.m.: USF2000 Race 1

3:35-4:15 p.m.: Pro Mazda Race 1

4:30-5:45 p.m.: Verizon IndyCar Series Qualifying

6 p.m.: Verizon P1 Award Ceremony

TICKETS: $20 (general admission). Kids 15 and under free when accompanied by adult with ticket.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.): Gate 1, Gate 1B, Gate 2, Gate 4, Gate 6, Media Gate, Gate 7 Vehicle, Gate 7 South Pedestrian, Gate 9, Gate 9A Credential, Gate 10, Gate 10A

STANDS OPEN: B Penthouse, Backstretch Family Mounds, Backstretch Mounds, Corner 7, E Penthouse, H Stand (as needed), Hulman North Mounds, Hulman South Mounds, J Stand (as needed), North Vista Wheelchair, Northwest Vista 1-10, Northwest Vista Deck, Paddock Penthouse 9-12, Tower Terrace (37-42), South Terrace, South Vista (1-5), South Vista Deck, Turn 2 Mounds, Turn 4 Mounds

PARKING LOTS OPEN, $10 (6:30 a.m.): Lot 1A – Paid Daily, Lot 2 – Paid Daily, Main Gate – Paid Daily, North 40 – Free Public Parking (while available), Turn 3 – Free Public Parking (opens at 7:30 a.m., while available), Free ADA parking will be in the North 40, West Museum Lot (opens at 7:30 a.m.).

IMS MUSEUM HOURS: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission $10 adults, $5 for ages 6-15, free for 5 and under.