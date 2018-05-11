× DNR to stock 2,000 catfish in urban parks for its upcoming GoFishIN event

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Hoosier fishermen can take advantage of newly stocked catfish at city parks throughout Indiana starting next week thanks to the Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife announced that they have been stocking 2,000 catch-able-size channel catfish in preparation for its Go FishIN for the city urban fishing lakes event starting next week.

Lake locations and other program information is at wildlife.IN.gov/7508.htm. The participating lakes and locations and number of catfish that have been released to each site are: