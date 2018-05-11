Fans gear up for IndyCar Grand Prix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPEEDWAY, Ind.- One of the month’s newer traditions happens again on Saturday, it’s the fifth annual IndyCar Grand Prix. The race is expected to bring in thousands of people, all getting revved up for the weeks of racing ahead.

“The sound of the cars, the smell, everything,” said racing fan Jenna Lewis, “it’s awesome.”

The IndyCar Grand Prix started back in 2014, giving race fans a taste of what’s to come later in the month.

“I think everyone is gearing up for the 500,” said fan Rob Johnston, “I don’t think its caught on as well yet.”

Johnston brought his family out. He said you get the feel of the racing experience, usually without all the crowds.

“That’s part of why we bring the kids, because they get to see more of the track and get involved in the infield,” said Johnston.

The Grand Prix runs clockwise on the track, opposite of the Indy 500, and looks more like a Formula One race, including fourteen turns with just 85 laps.

“After the one hundred year anniversary, it just seems like everything really caught on,” said fan Michele Porten.

And with fans heading to the track, that means more people on Speedway’s Main Street.

“It has been ramping up pretty quickly,” said Tom Bykowski, a manger at Big Woods Speedway.

He said it’s definitely starting to feel like May.

“Absolutely, I’d say two or three days ago really, it was almost like flipped a switch,” he said.

IndyCar driver Will Power qualified for the pole position in Saturday’s race. Tickets are still available.