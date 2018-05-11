× Georgia woman arrested in connection with prescription drug scam spanning multiple states

KOKOMO, Ind. – A Georgia woman faces multiple drug-related charges related to a prescription drug scam that spanned multiple states including Indiana.

According to court documents, Alexis R. Bell, 21, Marietta, Ga., is charged with three counts of dealing in a controlled substance, three counts of obtaining a drug by fraud and three counts of forgery.

Investigators said Bell obtained Promethazine with codeine using fake prescriptions at three Kokomo-area pharmacies on April 12, 2017. Investigators believe she intended to sell the medication.

Detectives have been working with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to investigate operations involving Promethazine with codeine in Kentucky and Tennessee. Investigators believed the operation had moved into Indiana.

DEA investigators obtained video of Bell using fake prescriptions to obtain medication in Gas City. That footage was from April 12, 2017—the same day investigators said she obtained medication at the three Kokomo pharmacies. Police also found surveillance footage of Bell at the Kokomo locations.

Investigators tracked the prescriptions by isolating the names of three doctors—two in Indiana and one in Kentucky—whose names were used in fake prescriptions to obtain medicine.

Law enforcement officials arrested Bell in Georgia. She was transported to the Howard County Jail.

Another Georgia woman was mentioned in court documents in connection with the scheme, but she has not been charged.