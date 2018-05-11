INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- All week long, Sherman has been making the rounds at some of Indy's oldest bars. He ended his Bar Crawl week with a bang, getting a history lesson from the owner of the Slippery Noodle Inn. The building on South Meridian Street is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, and Sherman stopped by to check it out.
Grab a drink at one of Indy’s oldest bars
-
Checking out history at one of Indy’s oldest bars
-
Strictest bar in Indy still going strong
-
IFD truck involved in crash on Indy’s near east side
-
Local chef overhauls menu at downtown restaurant
-
Be Our Guest at Stacked Pickle
-
-
Man taken to hospital after Friday night bar fight
-
New eatery to open inside old bank building after Mass Ave restaurant Stella closes
-
Students surprised for National School Breakfast Week
-
PHOTOS: Whole Foods opens on Market Street in downtown Indy
-
Savor Hamilton County kicks off
-
-
Shooting at west side bar leaves one dead
-
Brownsburg man arrested after body found buried in shallow grave covered in concrete
-
Broadway hit takes the stage in Indianapolis