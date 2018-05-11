Heating up for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There were a couple showers north of Indianapolis on Guardian Radar this morning. An occasional shower will be possible through the first half of the day, mainly for areas north of downtown Indy. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies are expected through midday as a slow-moving warm front travels over the state. The boundary will result in hot and humid weather conditions through the afternoon. Highs will soar into the upper 80s today, which is two degrees shy of the record set back in 1896.

If you are going to watch the Indianapolis Indians play tonight, temperatures will fall into the lower 80s at first pitch, then drop into the mid-70s by the end of the game. The area should remain dry under a partly cloudy sky. Lows will bottom out in the mid-60s tonight.

Be prepared for hot and humid weather on Saturday as well! Highs are going to rebound into the upper 80s tomorrow afternoon with a high at 88°. Those attending the INDYCAR Grand Prix will want to stay hydrated and wear sunblock. Forecast models are trending at drier weather conditions over Indianapolis on Saturday with isolated storm chances remaining north. The thunderstorm activity will increase on Mother’s Day afternoon throughout central Indiana.

The summer-like weather pattern is going to linger over the state. There are going several rain chances next work week with highs lingering in 80s.