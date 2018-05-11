× Hot and humid weekend ahead

A stationary front sitting across the northern part of the state is creating a division of warmer, humid air from central Indiana and south to cooler air with a few showers to our north.

A lot of us in the southerly wind flow are already in the 80 degree range and we’ll continue to climb into the upper 80’s this afternoon.

It will be a nice night for baseball. Humidity is up though so it will feel a few degrees warmer than it actually is.

Heading into this weekend, there will be plenty of dry hours. However, there is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms on both days. Saturday will be near or above record high temperatures. Storms on Saturday will still mainly to the north. Mother’s Day is also warm with scattered showers and storms developing into the afternoon and evening.