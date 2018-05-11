IMPD investigating bogus 911 call from possible computer hack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - People inside an unsuspecting home met roughly 20 police officers in the first hour of Thursday morning after a fake 911 call. Now, the incident is being investigated by IMPD's computer forensic unit for possible computer hacking.

The call happened around 12:45 Thursday morning. Police said the caller reported a person was killed and five other people had been taken hostage inside a home along Richland St.

A person inside the home at that time said they had no idea any call had been made, so it was a surprise to see police at the door.

“My sister and I both thought it was her husband and she just opened the door and it was a police officer," said the woman at the home.

While they weren't there for several hours, police take every call seriously. An IMPD spokesperson said fake ones can't be tolerated.

"It was like 20 officers," the woman said. “I saw some officers coming from our back yard, there were a lot of cop cars and officers coming from the sides of the street. It was just really crazy.”

Police around the house were able to leave, but the officer talking to the people inside said the call might have been a part of some kind of hacking.

The woman said her brother plays video games and might have given out some of their information for how they log onto the internet.

“Basically, if you do anything bad to them, even if you beat them in a game, they can track you down," she said "That’s what they did with my brother. They had our IP address, and the WiFi connected to our house is under my name and my phone number, so that’s how they got my phone number.”

Police hope the computer investigators can determine where the call was placed and who made it.

The owner of Secure ERP, Inc., Rich Rusch, said your computer information and internet passwords must be held close to the chest.

“That is the keys to the kingdom," said Rusch. "Every device that is within that house and now you connect and potentially any device and get very personalized information."

These bogus 911 calls are often called swatting, where the caller makes a fake call with very over-the-top lies to have police rush out many resources and even a SWAT unit.

The IMPD spokesperson said the department isn't calling this case a swatting issue at this time since they aren't sure where or how the call was placed.

The investigation is ongoing.