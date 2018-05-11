× Marion County claims ICE failed take hit-and-run suspect into custody

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Marion County has issued a response after ICE scrutinized them in a statement regarding Juana Noemi Loa-Nunez.

They said ICE failed to act in “accord with the law by failing to pick up this individual in a timely manner.”

Marion County claims ICE was given four hours notice, in accord with Indiana law and a judge’s ruling, to take Loa-Nunez into custody.

They said ICE is in charge of enforcing immigration law, not local sheriff’s offices.

Marion County’s full response is below.