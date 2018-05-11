Pay it Forward: Surprising drivers with a free car wash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're celebrating stand-out volunteers in our community and bringing you their stories during our "Pay it Forward" week.

Here at FOX59, our staff wanted to help spread some cheer as well, so we're surprising people all week with “random acts of kindness" in hopes of starting a movement.

So far, we’ve surprised Hoosiers by buying their groceries, gas, coffee and donated toys to the Riley Cheer Guild.

For the final surprise, Jillian Deam helped Hoosiers shine up their cars with a free Crew Carwash.

If you'd like to join the effort and share stories or ideas of your own, use #FOX59PIF on social media and let us know about the good deeds you're seeing or doing yourself!