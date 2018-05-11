× Virginia department tickets person for smoking with child in car

VIRGINIA BEACH, V.A. – A police department in Virginia took to twitter this week to remind citizens it’s illegal in the state to light up with children in the car.

In 2016, Virginia passed a law banning smoking in a car with a minor present. The department posted a ticket of someone receiving a $100 fine with the caption, “smoking in vehicle with a minor present.”

As of now, the only county in Indiana to ban drivers smoking in cars with children is Monroe County. They passed that bill in 2009.

A lot of Indiana communities have banned smoking indoors and on college campuses.