× One dead following crash in Grant County

MARION, Ind. – One person is dead following an officer-involved accident in Grant County.

Marion Police and Indiana State Police responded to a crash on State Road 18 and Washington late Friday evening.

The ISP dispatch center says the officer was taken to a hospital to be checked out, but is expected to be okay.

A person in the other vehicle suffered fatal injuries.

No word yet on what led to the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.