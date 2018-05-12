× Police: Dispute in Lawrence leaves two teens shot

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Police in Lawrence are investigating a double shooting Saturday afternoon.

Just after 2:00 p.m., authorities responded to the area of 49th and Katherine in Lawrence on the reports of shots fired.

Police say a dispute between teens led to the shooting.

One victim was reportedly shot at the 49th and Katherine location. Another teen was shot near 47th and Kitley.

The teens’ conditions are unknown at this time. One teen was transported to Eskenazi and one was sent to Riley.

A neighbor told us at the scene they appeared to be in their mid to late teens.

We will update this story once more information is available.