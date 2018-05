Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Mother's Day can be hard for those who have a child in the hospital, but this holiday weekend, moms at the Ronald McDonald House will get an opportunity to unwind during a tea party in their honor.

We caught up with Katie Duckett who came up with the idea for the tea party, and Michelle Study-Campbell, the CEO of the Central Indiana Ronald McDonald House to find out what moms can look for this year.