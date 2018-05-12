× Storms develop overnight

Quite a temperature spread across the state today. A frontal boundary over Indiana kept areas near and north of Peru in the 60’s. Meanwhile, we reached the low to mid 80’s in Indianapolis and areas south. Clouds and winds shifting WNW kept temperatures cooler than expected today for Indianapolis. However, that’s still well above the average for this time of year.

We’ll gradually cool down to the upper 60’s overnight.

Rain and storm chances

Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase late tonight. We could have a spotty shower or two this evening, but we’ll be mostly dry until closer to midnight. These storms will stay mainly along and north of I-70. However, a few could sag farther south. Not everyone will get wet but heavy downpours, gusty winds and lightning will be the main threats with storms that do develop.

Don’t forget about Mom!

We could be seeing record breaking temperatures for Mother’s Day. The warmest Mother’s Day on record is 84-degrees. That was set back in 2004 and 1962.

We’re looking to match that high temperature by tomorrow afternoon.

After morning showers and t-storms, we’ll dry out as we head into the afternoon. The chance for some spotty showers and t-storms will redevelop tomorrow late afternoon and evening.

We have a wet setup for this week. Daily chances of rain and t-storms stay in the forecast. There will be plenty of dry hours in between the storms. However, you’ll want to make sure you keep the umbrella nearby throughout the week.