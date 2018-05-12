× Teen killed in officer-involved crash was nine days away from graduation

MARION, Ind. – Police have released the name of the woman killed in a crash late Friday night when colliding with a police officer’s vehicle who was making a run. Payton Rogers, 18, was set to graduate from Marion High School on Sunday, May 20.

Indiana State Police investigators are looking over the crash, which happened at the southwest corner of Third and Washington Streets downtown.

Saturday night, the Rogers family had gotten together, not for Mother’s Day celebrations, but to mourn.

“She was sweet, giving, loving, full-of life,” Brandy Rogers, Payton’s mother, said. “She had her whole life in front of her.”

Payton’s grandmother said she was proud of “her baby” and was looking forward to seeing her graduate later this month.

“I was going to just love to see her walk across that stage,” said Patricia Rogers.

ISP stated in a release Saturday morning that the investigation is ongoing.

The Rogers family said they hope Marion police leaders will speak to them soon, because they feel some questions have not been answered.

“I want the truth,” said Patricia. “Payton was a good kid, she was atypical teenager and a good kid. I don’t want them to slander her. We just want the truth. If they were in the wrong, own up to it so we can move on. If she was, prove it, own up to it and we’ll move on. Don’t make things look bad for her, we’re grieving enough.”

The family said its considering still celebrating Payton’s graduation later this month, to honor her life and work as a student.

Her mother said the teen wanted to attend Purdue University Fort Wayne and study forensic sciences.

“She wanted to understand how people died,” said Brandy Rogers.