IN Focus: 15 news-making moments in Indiana politics since 2015

INDIANAPOLIS – Since the launch of our Sunday political news and issues program IN Focus three years ago, there has been no shortage of news in Indiana politics, with more national attention on the Hoosier State and its political than ever before.
And as we celebrate our third anniversary on the air, we’ve compiled a list of 15 news-making moments from our program since its debut in 2015:
- After the RFRA controversy, then Gov. Mike Pence told us: “I would have done a lot of things differently” in 2015
- Early in the 2016 primary cycle, Rep. Todd Rokita called then-candidate Donald Trump “vulgar” in an interview with our Matt Smith, comments that would haunt Rokita on the campaign trail two years later in the 2018 Senate primary, with Rokita’s opponent Luke Messer also facing scrutiny for remarks he made about Trump in 2016.
- In an exclusive interview with CBS4’s Bob Donaldson, presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tried to clear up her gaffe calling our city “India-no-place,” while also responding to other issues in the news.
- After being named Donald Trump’s running mate, Gov. Mike Pence spoke exclusively with FOX59’s Dan Spehler, deflecting questions about whether Trump had been re-thinking the move in the final hours.
- In the midst of a tight campaign for governor, Democratic candidate John Gregg worked to distance himself from Clinton, refusing to directly answer when asked if he supported her campaign for President.
- In an interview with our Matt Smith the day after the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape emerged, Senate candidate Todd Young said he ‘wasn’t sure’ if he would be voting for Trump.
- Ahead of President Trump and Vice President Pence’s inauguration, we traveled to the nation’s capital, where Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) first told us he would not be attending the swearing-in ceremony, before changing his mind. We also spoke with Presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway, who told us the Vice Presidential debate was a “pivotal inflection point” in the campaign.
- After Trump and Pence took office, we reported on a number of ongoing controversies, including the fight to install former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats (the new Director of National Intelligence) back onto the National Security Council.
- Amidst the rapidly developing “Me Too” movement and the backlash to Roy Moore’s candidacy for Senate in Alabama, one candidate here in Indiana told us he’d “be comfortable” serving with Moore in the Senate.
- The race for Senate brought many interesting headlines in 2018, with a contentious Republican primary that initially seemed to have the Trump and Pence camps picking different sides. Ultimately, outsider candidate Mike Braun would win the GOP primary, setting up a matchup with Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) in the fall.
See which other moments made our list in the slideshow above