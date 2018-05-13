IN Focus: Panelists recap May primary, discuss this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - What's next for Republicans in Indiana after the divisive May primary? And how will Sen. Joe Donnelly fare against his new opponent Mike Braun?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Christina Hale, Tony Samuel and Laura Wilson discuss this week's top stories and recap the results of Tuesday's primary.

The panel also previews next week's special legislative session, with state lawmakers poised to tackle the issue of school safety and other bills that didn't get completed during this year's regular legislative session.