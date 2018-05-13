× Miami County crash leaves 1 dead and 6 others injured, including 4 kids

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. – A man was killed and six other people were injured in a crash in Miami County Saturday afternoon.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to the scene of the two-vehicle crash in the 1300 block of East Miami County Road 400 North shortly after 5 p.m.

Indiana State Police say an investigation revealed that 34-year-old Nathan Stuber of Mexico, Indiana and 32-year-old Sarah Winters of Denver, Indiana were driving opposite ways when their vehicles approached a hillcrest and sideswiped each other.

Nathan and his front seat passenger, 32-year-old Ashley Stuber, were ejected from their Ford Fusion. Nathan was pronounced dead at the scene. Ashley was flown from the crash via medical helicopter to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, according to police. Her injuries are unknown. Police say there were also a 4-year-old and 9-year-old in the Ford. They were also flown to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Sarah, who was driving a Chrysler 200C, was also flown to Lutheran Hospital with unknown injuries. Her two juvenile passengers, an 8-year-old and 10-year-old, were transported by ambulance to Dukes Memorial Hospital in Peru. Their injuries are also unknown.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.