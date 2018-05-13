Widow of Lt. Allan visits Washington memorial that now features the fallen officer’s name

WASHINGTON – Family members and coworkers of fallen Lt. Aaron Allan are among those visiting Washington D.C. for National Police Week.

The Southport police officer was shot and killed while responding to a crash last year. This year, his name has been added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial, along with other law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

The Southport Police Department shared photos of Lt. Allan’s widow Stacy, his son TJ, and Chief Tom Vaughn visiting the memorial. There, they stenciled the fallen officer’s name onto pieces of paper.

FOX59 caught up with Chief Vaughn beforehand. He said within hours of arriving in Washington, he was blown away by all that he saw.

“If you just sat here today and watched the buses come in, and the people get off, you would think it was a concert or something,” said the chief. “It’s just a massive number of people. It’s humbling. It’s sad. We laugh. We joke. It’s the best worst week you’ll ever have.”

Throughout the week, there will be tears, smiles, moments of healing, and some overwhelming sadness as Americans remember the officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.