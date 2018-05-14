× 116 animals die at IU School of Medicine as a result of staff negligence, watchdog group says

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– A national watchdog group says at least 116 animals were killed and others were injured at the Indiana University School of Medicine.

The group says the animals were found starved, dehydrated, drowned or suffocated because of staff negligence.

The nonprofit group SAEN monitors research facilities for violations and animal abuse. The group is pushing for an investigation into the program and says the school sent federal funding agencies at least 17 letters admitting to wrongdoing.

The findings in the letters include the following incidents from April 2016 to October 2017:

Surgery was performed on 20 mice, and 10 died three days later from anesthetic overdose;

Mice were not given enough anesthetic during surgery due to concerns from previous anesthetic overdoses;

Failure to report animal health issues, resulting in 9 dead mice;

Two mice starved, missed “low-to-no food” warnings on cages;

Hypoxia chamber housing rats malfunctioned, killing 6 rats by asphyxiation;

Fifteen mice endured unnecessary suffering, then died after a procedure due to not enough pain medicine. The people who did the work were not approved to do it;

Giving mice a drug not approved by protocol;

Room checklist signed, but cages found to be dirty, wet or flooded. Three rats dead, no food, low or no water, cages not changed;

Pain medicine not given at proper times, despite records saying it was;

Three mice being weaned found dead in cage without food;

Fifteen mice visibly dehydrated with empty water bottles that weren’t noticed;

Twenty mice dead in 12 flooded cages due to water valve malfunction, then 8 more mice died in flooded cages due to more valve problems;

Six mice had no pain medications for tail biopsies. Mice were over 21 days old, which is not approved;

Forty mice dead in flooded cages due to faulty water bottles;

Other protocol violations

In addition to calling for an investigation, SAEN wants the staff members responsible to be terminated.

“This is shocking. And the reality is that Indiana University School of Medicine considers these animals to be disposable,” said Michael A. Budkie, A.H.T., SAEN executive director and co-founder. “Otherwise they wouldn’t have allowed these animals to die of starvation, dehydration, suffocation and drowning.”