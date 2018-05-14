Alexander Rossi honors service members, to have names displayed on ‘Wall of Gratitude’ at Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi spent the morning at Stout Army Air Field honoring military men and women for their service.

On Monday, Rossi helped submit the names of more than 200 servicemen and women from the Indiana National Guard to be displayed on the Crown Royal Wall of Gratitude during the Indianapolis 500.

“It’s been a very unique opportunity for us as a team to contribute to our servicemen and women and to show them how much we appreciate everything that they do,” said Rossi.

As part of the Wall of Gratitude, race fans 21 and older can submit the names of their military heroes to be engraved on the wall. Names of military honorees will be collected by Crown Royal now through Memorial Day weekend, with a goal of 31,680 names.

Each name will be engraved on a five-inch gold plaque and, when placed side-by-side on the Wall of Gratitude, will equal the length of one lap around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“The Wall of Gratitude is really a great idea,” said Maj. Gen. Courtney Carr. “To be able to memorialize the service members’ service by putting their name on the wall is really pretty special.”

During the honor celebration, Rossi discussed his first Indianapolis 500 in 2016.

“When you’re surrounded by these people and you’re listening to the national anthem- there’s nothing really to describe what that moment was like. It meant as much to me as actually winning the race.”

The military men and women had a chance to take pictures with Rossi, and received several tickets for the Indy 500.

Click here if you’d like to submit the name of a military honoree. You can also make a submission in-person during Armed Forces and Indy 500 weekends at IMS.