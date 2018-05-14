× Chili’s says customers’ payment information compromised in breach

If you’ve eaten at Chili’s recently, you may want to keep a close eye on your credit card and bank statements.

Brinker International, the parent company of Chili’s restaurants, sent out a notice over the weekend saying some customers’ payment information may have been put at risk.

According to the company, the breach affects customers who ate at Chili’s between March 2018 and April 2018.

Officials learned about the problem Friday and said payment card information was compromised at certain Chili’s locations. The company hasn’t yet released a list of the affected locations.

On May 11 we learned that some of our Guests’ payment card information from certain restaurants was compromised. We value our relationship with our Guests and are committed to sharing details as we know more here: https://t.co/xWnJ1a7Auy — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) May 12, 2018

Preliminary investigation shows malware was used to gather information from credit and debit cards through the chain’s in-restaurant payment system, including cardholders’ names. Certain information—including social security numbers, full birthdates or federal or state identification numbers—wasn’t compromised because Chili’s doesn’t collect that information from customers.

The company has hired third-party forensic experts to investigate the scope of the problem. The incident affected only certain locations, although it’s unclear how widespread the problem is and how many customers were involved.

“Law enforcement has been notified of this incident and we will continue to fully cooperate,” Brinker said in a statement on its website. “We are working to provide fraud resolution and credit monitoring services for those guests who may have been impacted.”

The company urged customers to pay close attention to their bank and credit card accounts to watch for any unauthorized purchases.

