Colts still shuffling roster; plan visits with veteran safeties

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The ongoing process of tweaking the Indianapolis Colts’ roster continues.

Along with signing a player brought in on a tryout basis for last weekend’s rookie minicamp – offensive tackle Jared Machorro – the team is having a pair of veteran safeties in for visits, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

The Colts’ interest is in former Chargers and Carolina safety Tre Boston and former Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported Boston is visiting the Colts today while NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had the initial report about Vaccaro.

The addition of a veteran safety would further reinforce the position. The Colts currently feature 2017 first-round pick Malik Hooker, Clayton Geathers, Matthias Farley and T.J. Green. Hooker still is in rehab mode after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee Oct. 22 against Jacksonville.

Boston, 25, had appeared in 58 games with 31 starts with Carolina and the Chargers. He was a fourth-round pick of the Panthers in 2014. Boston started 15 of 16 games for the Chargers last season and finished with 79 tackles and five interceptions.

Vaccaro, 27, was the 15th overall selection of the 2013 draft by New Orleans. He has started 67 of 68 games, including 12 starts last season. He has posted 7.5 sacks and eight interceptions.

Monday, the team signed Machorro to the active roster and waived center Anthony Fabiano. Machorro played in 41 games at Texas A&M-Commerce.

