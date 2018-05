Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Fletcher Place Community Center is once again hosting "Culinary Collage," to raise funds for the center's programs.

Attendees will be able to sample food from area vendors, as well as take part in a silent auction. The event will be emceed by Silly Safaris' Amazon John.

Culinary Collage will take place on Sunday, May 20th at the University of Indianapolis Schwitzer Student Center. Festivities will kick off at 1 p.m. For more information, click here.