Driver dies after Jeep flips multiple times during crash in northern Indiana

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. – A driver died following a crash in Marshall County Sunday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police, a black 2011 Nissan driven by Alejandro Rodriguez Campos, 46, Indianapolis, was going southbound on U.S. 31 near the U.S. 6 interchange when a 2000 Jeep also going southbound sideswiped the Nissan.

The Jeep rolled several times, partially ejecting the driver. The Marshall County Coroner’s Office pronounced the driver, identified as 54-year-old Rebecca Lee of Argos, dead at the scene. There was no one else inside the Jeep. The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

State police said neither Campos nor his passengers in the Nissan were injured.

U.S. 31 southbound was closed for several hours for crash reconstruction and vehicle removal. State police said all southbound lanes reopened around 8:15 p.m. The crash remains under investigation.