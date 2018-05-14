× Dry conditions fuel record warmth; Slim rain chances continue

RECORD WARMTH

What a way to start the month of May. The warm weather statistics are impressive. For the second straight day the high temperature reached record levels. After tying Sunday’s record of 88-degrees we broke a 137 year old record Monday reaching 89-degrees. The average high is 71.

Each of the first 14 days this month have averaged above normal. We haven’t had a May open with 14 straight days above in 96 years. May 1922 was the last May to start all above normal reaching 17 straight.

With a daily temperature averaging 10-degree per day above normal, May 2018 has quickly soared to the 2nd warmest on record to date!

There is no let-up to the warmth and will likely average above normal well into the weekend. While the level of heat will decrease and humidity will lower, the normal temperature will likely be exceeded well into the final week of the month!

LACKING RAIN AIDING IN WARMTH

Much of the rain that fell this spring fell awhile ago. The soaking start to April stopped sharply mid-Month and since April 15th only 1.38″ of rain has fallen. For the dates that nearly 3″ below normal. May alone has only produced .42″ – the 17th driest on record to date. When soils go dry temperature get warmer and we are now feasting on the dry soils.

SLIM STORM CHANCES

There are rain chances around tonight and Tuesday but consider yourself luck if you get under a shower let alone a thunderstorm. They will be rather hit and miss and selective. Chance for rain increase some after 12 am and will actually ramp up Tuesday afternoon but to only 35% areal coverage. The rain threat will decrease again tomorrow evening.