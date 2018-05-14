× Fun runs, food trucks and car shows to produce increased downtown traffic this week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — With the 102nd running of the Indy 500 just mere days away, several activities showcasing the race and other May events will bring extra traffic to downtown Indianapolis this week, especially around Monument Circle.

The events on the Circle will start Thursday with the season’s first Run(317) event starting at 7 p.m. The spokes of the Circle will be restricted as early as 6 p.m. Thursday night.

Monument Circle will also be restricted on Friday and Saturday, first for the Bike to Work Day event on Friday and the Columbia Club Car Show on Saturday.

Drivers should seek alternate routes to avoid any possible travel delays.

Also, metered street parking may be restricted near the areas of this weeks events.

Other things happening in the city include:

Wednesday, May 16

The Original Farmers Market at the City Market continues its season. Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m. –2 p.m. every Wednesday through October.

Workout Wednesdays presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Shield returns to Georgia Street. The south lane of the center block of Georgia Street (between Illinois and Meridian streets) will be closed 12 – 1 p.m. every Wednesday through September.

Thursday, May 17

Run(317) – The Circle will begin and end at Monument Circle and result in partial closures along the course from 7 – 9 p.m. The following streets will be affected:

South half and spoke of Monument Circle (total closure)

Market Street between Pennsylvania Street and Capitol Avenue

Capitol Avenue between Market and Washington streets

Washington Street between Capitol Avenue and West Street

West Street between Washington and 10th streets

10th Street between West and Pennsylvania streets

Pennsylvania Street between 10th and Market Streets

Friday, May 18

Downtown Indy, Inc.’s Food Truck Fridays driven by ChooseYourChevy.com will take place on the west block of Georgia Street. As a result, the south lane will be closed 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Monument Circle will be closed from 6 – 9 a.m. for Bike to Work Day.

HandleBar Hot Lap will result in the total closure of Monument Circle from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and then 3 – 6:30 p.m. In addition, the SouthWest Quad and spokes will be closed from 9 – 10 a.m.

Saturday, May 19

The Rainbow 5K Run/Walk will take place from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. The route will run through Fall Creek Place and Herron-Morton Place. Expect delays and partial closures along the route.

The Columbia Club Car Show will cause a total closure of Monument Circle’s NorthEast Quad from 3 – 11 p.m.

The Center for Inquiry 25th Anniversary Celebration’s public block party is closing New Jersey Street from Walnut Street to East St. Clair Street and East Walnut Street from New Jersey Street to Cleveland Street from 12 – 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 20

The Hoosier 250 Tricycle Race will close Park Avenue from Massachusetts Avenue to North Street from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Special Events

An Indy Eleven game may cause increased traffic around Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday evening.

Construction Closures

New Jersey Street between 15th and 16th streets will be closed through May 15 for construction of Three 19 condominiums.