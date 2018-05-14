Hired or Fired Week: Did the FOX59 Morning News team make the cut?

It’s Hired or Fired Week on FOX59 Morning News, and that means the team is trying its hand at several different jobs to to see if they can handle it!

MONDAY | Scott Jones: Pizza maker

Scott Jones went to HotBox Pizza to learn how to make a pie like the pros. He worked with Jeremy Whiteley, a HotBox employee, to learn the ropes. Whiteley says he performs a number of jobs, from making pizzas to delivering them and answering the phone (“Whatever it takes,” he tells Scott).

Scott first worked on the dough. It started out a little square, but he finally got it looking like a circle. He learned the exacting standards of adding sauce, cheese and toppings. It took him about 15 minutes to make a pizza, while Whiteley made “five pizzas in about 10 minutes.”

In the end, Whiteley thought Scott did well enough to earn a spot. You can watch what happened below:

TUESDAY | Angela Ganote: Tree trimmer

WEDNESDAY | Jim O'Brien: Sun King brewer

THURSDAY | Britt Baker: Yoga instructor

FRIDAY | Ray Cortopassi: Party balloon artist

Here's the scoreboard: