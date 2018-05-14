Hottest of the year today, possibly a new record high

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hazy sunshine and warmth still holding to start a new workweek! Expecting a great sunrise and some very warm conditions throughout the day, while temperatures push to near 90°. This will mark the warmest of 2018, so far, and likely a new record high (88° set in 1881). Shower and storm chances appear very limited today with about 20% coverage area and most of that for our northern counties.

Storm and rain chances will begin to increase in coverage tomorrow as the front slowly drops southward. Some likely to be strong with high gusts and large sized hail in spots. Primarily heavy rain and winds gusts are the biggest threats.

Daily shower chances will be with us through the week but chances appear limited most days, meaning a lot of dry time to enjoy! As of now, the wettest days this week appear to be Tuesday and Sunday.