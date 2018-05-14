× IMPD searching for suspects who robbed 3 men at gunpoint on Monon Trail

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is increasing patrols on the Monon Trail after three people were robbed at gunpoint over the weekend. Investigators believe the suspects were targeting people walking home from bars late at night.

“A car stopped and about three guys got out with a couple guns and put these guys on the ground and took all of their stuff,” said neighbor Brad Bednar.

Police say there were two separate robberies at 61st and the Monon Trail in Broad Ripple.

“Both of those incidents you had individuals walking from the Broad Ripple area southbound on the Monon,” said Bednar.

Police say all three victims were walking home between 1 and 4 a.m. after a Saturday night out on the Broad Ripple strip when they were surrounded by armed suspects.

“Right around that 6100 block they were approached by groups of suspects who ordered them down to the ground at gunpoint and took phones and wallets,” said IMPD North District Commander Josh Barker.

“Two of those victims who are in their early 20s tell us the men pulled up in a silver sedan, jumped out, robbed them, then demanded the unlock code for their smartphones. When the victims did not comply, they say one suspect pistol-whipped them and then took off,” said Commander Barker.

Commander Barker says crime in Broad Ripple has been down in the village, compared to previous years

“The Monon Trail is safe,” said Commander Barker.

Commander Barker credits the drop to the department’s working relationship with bar owners, neighbors, their safety plan and bike details which increase on the weekends.

“It has been a hotspot in the past but we are optimistic that the plan we have in place has been working and this weekend was an unfortunate set back with two incidents over the same weekend,” said Commander Barker.

The department says they need to take a closer look at their safety plan to make sure this does not happen again.

“When you look at the number of people that use the Monon Trail for recreation on any given day, those people that have no issues far exceed those that unfortunately fall victim to crimes like this,” said Commander Barker.

As the victims push for more lighting and more patrols, police remind everyone to avoid the trail after dark and always keep an eye out for your surroundings.

“You need to exercise some personal safety especially when you are traveling to and from,” said Commander Barker.

Right now, IMPD is still working to track those suspects down and ask anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.