Indiana Senate Republicans select new leader

INDIANAPOLIS— Indiana Senate Republicans selected a new leader to replace outgoing President Pro Temp David Long.

Sen. Rodric Bray of Martinsville was chosen Monday during a closed-door meeting of the Senate GOP caucus.

Bray had been Senate floor leader, a position he was appointed to in December. His primary rival in the race was social conservative Sen. Travis Holdman, of Markle.

Republicans, who control the chamber with a supermajority, would not divulge what Bray’s wining vote tally was. Bray said he won by a “comfortable margin.”

Bray said he didn’t anticipate making “wholesale changes” to the Senate’s leadership structure. But he added that some “tweaks” will be made.

Sen. Mark Messmer of Jasper was selected as Bray’s second in command.

Long announced in February that he was retiring from the Legislature.

“I am delighted to see the selection of Sen. Rod Bray as the Pro Tem-elect. Rod is a man of the highest integrity and character, and I believe he is more than ready to take the reins. His choice of Sen. Mark Messmer as the Floor Leader is also an excellent decision, and I know I will be leaving the Senate in extremely capable hands,” said Long. “I want to also congratulate my friend Sen. Travis Holdman, who, though he did not prevail in the selection of the new Pro Tem, will continue to be a great leader for our caucus and the entire state.”