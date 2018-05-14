× Indy’s only Tim Hortons closing up shop less than 4 months after opening

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The only Tim Hortons in Indianapolis is closing up shop after being open for less than four months.

Luke Brands, which developed the location, made the announcement on Monday, but did not provide an explanation.

Wednesday, May 16 will be the last day of operation for the coffee and donut shop on Rockville Road.

“We greatly appreciate the overwhelming sense of support from the community, especially Hoosiers on the west side,” said Luke Brands in a statement. “We cannot say enough about all of the great customers in that community. We are also extremely proud of our staff and the team.”

There are 10 other Tim Horton locations in the Hoosier State, eight in Fort Wayne, one in Roanoke and one in Richmond.

Four other locations were set to open in central Indiana by June 2018. Luke Brands says the future development of Tim Hortons in the Indianapolis area will be determined by parent company Restaurant Brands International.