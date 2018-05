Margot Kidder, the actress best known for playing Lois Lane in “Superman,” passed away on Sunday, according to TMZ. She was 69-years-old.

She was at home in Livingston, Montana when she died, a spokesperson for Franzen-Davis Funeral Home told TMZ. Kidder’s cause of death is unknown at this time.

Kidder starred opposite of Christopher Reeve in the 1978 movie “Superman.” She also appeared in three of the sequels.