Mayor calling downtown construction project unsafe and unsatisfactory

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – New Castle Mayor Greg York is not satisfied with a state road construction project going right through downtown.

The Indiana Department of Transportation started work on State Road 38 last year. Some sections are complete but Mayor York feels even those portions are already falling apart.

“To me this is an emergency; this portion right here is an emergency. This needs attention right away,” said Mayor York.

Mayor York says this past weekend he received a phone call from a biker who nearly had an accident when she rode over a huge hole in the middle of a so-called finished section.

“That’s not a little hole, I can stick my foot in the hole,” said Mayor York.

Newly paved handicap ramps replaced piles of gravel. Mayor York calls the new ramps a hazard. On one there’s a slope, on the other there’s a step.

“If there’s a blind person or an elderly person that can’t see well, that’s on a walker and they go over here, it’s going to be a lawsuit.”

Monday morning, the city attorney and Mayor York sent letters to INDOT letting them know if the repairs are left as is, it’ll be a “serious blow to the revitalization of downtown.”

“(We are) not trying to be Carmel, not trying to be Greenwood, not trying to be Fishers, I just want us to look the best that we can look,” said Mayor York.

The mayor feels that the project that’s supposed to improve curb appeal is doing the exact opposite. He doesn’t care if the fixes take an extra month or an extra year, he just wants it done.

“It’s embarrassing look and I just want it to be done right,” said Mayor York.

INDOT response: