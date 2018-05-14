Nintendo says NES Classic Edition will return to stores on June 29
The NES Classic Edition returns to stores on June 29.
Nintendo of America made the announcement in a tweet Sunday night. The NES Classic Edition is a pint-sized version of Nintendo’s classic gaming console. It comes with 30 games, including Super Mario Bros., Metroid, The Legend of Zelda, Castlevania and Punch-Out!!
Nintendo released the console in November 2016, and it became a sought-after item during the holiday season that year. But the company underestimated demand from nostalgic gamers, and the NES Classic became nearly impossible to find. Re-sellers tried to sell to the console for several times its retail price of $60.
Nintendo discontinued the product, saying it was only available for a limited time. The company later announced it would produce more of the mini-console but didn’t say when it would be available, releasing only the vague target date of “summer 2018.”
This week’s announcement means Nintendo fans who weren’t able to get one the first time around should be able to find stock on store shelves on June 29.
The company also said its SNES Classic Edition, the follow-up to the NES Classic that includes classic games from the 16-bit era, would be available through the end of the year. The SNES Classic launched in September 2017 for $80.
Here are the games included on the NES Classic:
- Balloon Fight
- Bubble Bobble
- Castlevania
- Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest
- Donkey Kong
- Donkey Kong Jr.
- Double Dragon II: The Revenge
- Dr. Mario
- Excitebike
- Final Fantasy
- Galaga
- Ghosts n’ Goblins
- Gradius
- Ice Climber
- Kid Icarus
- Kirby’s Adventure
- Mario Bros.
- Mega Man 2
- Metroid
- Ninja Gaiden
- Pac-Man
- Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream
- StarTropics
- Super C
- Super Mario Bros.
- Super Mario Bros. 2
- Super Mario Bros. 3
- Tecmo Bowl
- The Legend of Zelda
- Zelda II: The Adventure of Link
Here are the games included on the Super Nintendo Classic:
- Contra III: The Alien Wars
- Donkey Kong Country
- EarthBound
- Final Fantasy III
- F-ZERO
- Kirby Super Star
- Kirby’s Dream Course
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- Mega Man X
- Secret of Mana
- Star Fox
- Star Fox 2
- Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
- Super Castlevania IV
- Super Ghouls n Ghosts.
- Super Mario Kart
- Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
- Super Mario World
- Super Metroid
- Super Punch-Out!!
- Yoshi’s Island