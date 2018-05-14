× Protest over ending poverty cycle closes intersection of Ohio and Capitol in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A protest has caused authorities to close the intersection of Ohio St. and Capitol Ave. in downtown Indianapolis this afternoon.

It’s part of the “Indiana’s Poor People Campaign.” The six-week long campaign started with a rally at the statehouse today.

Participants will spend the next 40 days speaking out against policies that they say keep people from breaking the poverty cycle.

Protests throughout this first week will focus on issued like child poverty, women in poverty and people with disabilities.

At the end of the six weeks, participants from around the country will meet at the U.S. capital in Washington D.C. for a final rally.

Police told protesters that they could be arrested if they continue to block the street.

Protest downtown blocking traffic and streets at Ohio & Capitol. Part of nationwide Poor People’s Campaign, rallies happening across the country pic.twitter.com/COYomr3rEW — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) May 14, 2018

Police telling protesters they will be arrested if street continues to be blocked pic.twitter.com/dYuTPTfTSS — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) May 14, 2018