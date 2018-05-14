You don't have to go far for a summer vacation! A waterfront getaway awaits you along Lake Michigan. President of the Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, Speros Batistatos, stopped by with ideas.
South Shore getaway
-
Southern Indiana getaway
-
Visit Indiana getaway – Northeast Indiana
-
Visit Indiana South Bend getaway
-
Pennsylvania couple accused of starving newborn
-
Michigan man swept away by wave hours after he asked for permission to marry girlfriend
-
-
Hoosier honey getaways
-
Spring break-out: Fort Wayne
-
IndyCar teams supporting crew member who lost Brownsburg home to fire
-
Thief targets car dealerships in Noblesville and Indy
-
Not so fast: Video shows police waiting for Costco theft suspects after botched heist
-
-
Indianapolis firefighters help workers move bodies after car crashes into crematorium building
-
Man who raped two women near IU’s campus, fired shots at police sentenced to 125 years
-
Emails: Conservatives slammed Pence in 2015 for changing law