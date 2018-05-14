× ‘Thor’ actor Chris Hemsworth to wave the green flag at this year’s Indy 500

Forget the hammer!

Chris Hemsworth, who stars as the Mighty Thor in Avengers: Infinity War and his own series of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, will wave the green flag at this year’s Indianapolis 500.

“I am very excited for the Indy 500 this year,” Hemsworth said. “As a TAG Heuer ambassador and motorsport fan, it’s an incredible honor to wave the green flag. It is going to be an exciting moment, and I am happy to be here with TAG Heuer.”

Hemsworth is the brand ambassador for TAG Heuer, the official timepiece of the Indy 500 and the Verizon IndyCar Series.

He’s starred in three Thor movies and appeared in three Avengers movies, including Avengers: Infinity War, which has broken several box office records since its release last month.

He also stars in this year’s 12 Strong, a movie following the story of U.S. Army Special Forces deployed to Afghanistan in the wake of the September 2001 terrorist attacks.

Hemsworth has some auto racing on his filmography: he appeared in the 2013 movie Rush, in which he portrayed Formula One driver James Hunt.

The 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 is set for Sunday, May 27.