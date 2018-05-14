Train like an IndyCar driver at local gym

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- There are less than two weeks to go until the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500. Drivers are busy making their last minute preparations, and it takes some special training and workouts to handle the speed and action on the track. PitFit Training helps drivers get in shape and ready for big races; Sherman stopped by to break a sweat and get a peek at the type of workouts they have to endure.
