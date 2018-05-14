Warby Parker opening first Indiana store at the Fashion Mall

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Warby Parker is opening its first retail store in Indiana.

The eyeglasses store will open at The Fashion Mall at Keystone on Saturday, May 19.

The company, which originally only sold online, now has over 65 stores around the U.S. and Canada.

“From the storied Motor Speedway to the independent film festivals, there’s a lot that has us excited to finally be opening in Indianapolis, right in the city’s major shopping district,” said co-founder and co-CEO Neil Blumenthal. “Most of all, though, we’re looking forward to connecting with our customers here—both old and new—and giving them a beautiful and convenient place to shop our frames. We can’t wait to open our doors.”

The Indianapolis store will sell an exclusive pair of sunglasses to celebrate Warby Parker’s first store in the Hoosier State. They’re called the “Topper in Crystal with Flash Mirrored Silver lenses” and will be available for a limited time.

Additionally, the store will feature artwork from Indianapolis’s own Nathaniel Russell – a cool-hued mural behind a marble reference desk.

Throughout the space, advisors will be there to offer style and fit advice. Prescription glasses will be shipped within days, while sunglasses and glasses with non-prescription lenses will be available for immediate takeaway.