What parents need to know about Fortnite

Fortnite has become the go-to game for video gamers, but some parents aren't happy with the amount of screen time their kids are devoting to it. Rich Demuro spoke to avid users of the game to find out why the love it, along with a digital expert to give parents some ideas to limit the amount of time their kids are spending in front of the screen.
