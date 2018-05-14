× Wilson honors those waiting for organ donations with Driven2SaveLives IndyCar

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – With Stefan Wilson unveiling his Driven2SaveLives car Monday afternoon, the Andretti Autosport driver knows the countdown to seeing it on the track is nearly complete.

“I’m just chomping at the bit,” said Wilson. “I can’t wait to get in the car tomorrow.”

Wilson’s brother, Justin, died in an IndyCar accident three years ago, but as an organ donor he helped save five lives, and the Driven2SaveLives movement was created.

“This year, taking the next step (is the goal),” said Wilson, “evolving the campaign a little bit, actually placing patients who are currently waiting, that’s 25 names on the actual race car itself.”

“I think it’s a great honor that people are noticing that people need organ donation,” said Leighton Akins, who is in need of a heart transplant. “It’s a very important issue for us to get a chance at a second life.”

“This is a big surprise to me,” added Robert Morton, who is waiting for a kidney transplant. “It’s very encouraging. It’s a big boost. Never give up.”

Though Stefan will always race with his brother in mind, he’s making this Indy 500 about something more: Placing the spotlight on 25 of the more than 115 thousand people nationwide in need of a life-saving organ donation.

“I wanted to give them an identity, and by putting their names on the car and actually meeting those people today, I think we succeeded at that.”